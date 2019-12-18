6 Reasons Businesses Should Prioritize Social Media Marketing A lot of business owners hold off in having a social media strategy. Because it is still considered a relatively new marketing channel, a lot of people are taking a while to see any proven results from social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram. Not rated Rate: Select 1 - Terrible 2 - Poor 3 - Average 4 - Good 5 - Outstanding Kevin Urrutia

A lot of business owners hold off in having a social media strategy. Because it is still considered a relatively new marketing channel, a lot of people are taking a while to see any proven results from social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram. But the reality is, social media is crucial in the business world today. It is not just a trend that will likely fade soon. That's why you need it to add it to your current digital marketing strategy. So, why does your business have to prioritize social media marketing? Keep on reading to know. 1. Consumers are on social media every day People are spending their time on social media. According to Statista, the number of social media users is expected to hit 3.1 billion by the time 2021 rolls in. With a lot of consumers on social media every day, this gives your business an excellent opportunity to reach out with your prospective audience through this platform. Therefore, you should be using it because most of your target audience is already there. If you are not yet on social media, then you could be missing out on a chance to connect with your audience and gain new leads. 2. You can leverage low-cost advertising At Voy Media Marketing Agency NYC, we always advise our clients to include social media in their marketing as this allows them to leverage the platforms for low-cost advertising. Thus, they can control their marketing budget when promoting their brand, content, and product offerings. Therefore, social media marketing enables you to not have to spend a lot trying to reach more people, widening your reach, and growing your business. Social media also comes with an added benefit of engaging audiences worldwide at a lower price than conventional advertising methods. Through social media, you can easily create content and promote it cost-effectively. You can also easily access your content long after you published it, therefore boosting its shelf life and reach. 3. You can directly engage with your target audience Social media is a great way to interact and engage with your audience. The more that you communicate and engage with these people, the higher your chances to have a conversion. Create two-way communication with your target audience to address their wants and needs. Also, the more that you interact with your audience, the more trust will be built, which eventually turn these users into loyal followers. Communication and engagement with your prospects are some of the ways to gain their attention and convey to them what your brand message is. Doing so will help your brand gain a wider audience, as well as help it get established without the hassle. 4. You can share anything about your business Social media has become a go-to place for users who wants to learn and know more about a business. It is because these sites allow businesses and brands to offer people the most up-to-date information about their products, services, and upcoming events. Moreover, your profile and activities on social media can easily be made public and can be easily indexed by search engines. This allows your business or brand to come up with an answer when someone is searching for a solution to a problem. 5. You can increase the visibility of your brand The internet has given brands an immense opportunity to come out connect with their customers, regardless of demographic and location. Meaning, you can use social media platforms as an opportunity to grow your brand's visibility. So, make your online presence be felt in the conversations that you have with people on social media, as you market your products and services to them. By improving your brand's visibility, you are also increasing your brand recognition. Your social media profiles allow sharing your content and showcasing your brand voice and personality. Publishing compelling, highly informative content adds value, making your brand easily accessible and familiar for prospective leads and current customers. 6. It can increase your website’s traffic One of the benefits of social media is that it helps boost your website traffic. By sharing your content, you are giving people a chance to click and be directed to your site. So, the more quality content you share, the more inbound traffic you will create while creating conversion opportunities. Moreover, social media offers you with targeted traffic. Chances are, people who follow your profile on social media are already interested in what you are trying to sell. It just might need a little convincing to make them add the products on their cart. Final Thoughts There is no denying that social media marketing presents a lot of advantages for both startups and established brands. When you regularly update your social media marketing strategy, you will gain more traffic, improve your SEO, boost your brand loyalty, gain healthier customer satisfaction, and so much more. Your competition is already increasing in social media every day, so do not let them take your prospective customers. The earlier you start your social media efforts, the faster you will see the growth in your business over time.






